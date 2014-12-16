Digital Signage Expo End-User Seminar

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Educational Conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced that its 12-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2015 designed specifically for end user professionals will include an hour-long session titled, “Creating Personalized, Trusted Customer Experiences: Effective Integration of Social, Mobile, & Other Technologies with Digital Signage.”
- Panelists will speak to the need for seamless and secure communication across multiple platforms, a strategy that optimizes each channel, enables customized interactions with mobility, and integrates both physical location and online data to create the ability to sense, learn and respond to customer interests, effectively delivering increased brand advocacy.
- Jose Avalos, World Wide Director for Visual Retail, Intel will moderate the discussion with panelists David Roth, CEO, The Store, EMEA & Asia – The WPP Global Retail Practice, and Dominick Salvato, Director of Equipment Innovation, Pepsi, on Wednesday, March 11 from 9 -10 a.m.
- DSE Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this timely topic, including:
- DSE Advisory Board member Jesse Breidinger, Senior Shopper Marketing Manager, The Coca-Cola Company said, “The future of digital signage is highly connected to social integration. Social media drives customer engagement and heightens communication in real time. It’s become a never-ending conversation that is instilled within business strategies. As social environments advance via mobile technologies, digital signage has the opportunity to adjust to customer demands immediately.”
- DSE Advisory Board member Joel Allard, Senior Creative Specialist, In-Store Digital, Target Stores said, “Targeting a customer’s mobile device to drive engagement and effectiveness is really becoming a “must” as one considers personalized experiences. Beacons, geofencing and wireless locators all provide the opportunity to push the right message to the right device, at the right time.”
- Registration for “Creating Personalized, Trusted Customer Experience,” or any of DSE 2015 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.
- DSE 2015, co-located with the Digital Content Show and Innovator Zone is scheduled for March 10-13, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 11 & 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.