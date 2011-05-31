X2O Media at InfoComm 2011

- At InfoComm 2011, X2O Media will be unveiling its Xpresenter Integrated Conference Experience (ICE) solution, a unique networked system that significantly enhances boardroom presentations by allowing users who are not in attendance to participate remotely. Key elements of the solution allow users to:
- Digital Meeting Room Signs and Reservations
- Reserve conference rooms from anywhere using Microsoft® Outlook®
- Interactively reserve conference rooms and view meeting schedules directly on meeting room signs
- Xpresenter Live Broadcast-Quality Presentation System
- Take PowerPoint® presentations to a whole new level by adding broadcast-quality effects and transitions, 3D logos and animations, real-time data, and live camera feeds
- Incorporate inputs from other conference room systems, such as interactive white boards from Smart Technologies, and combine them with PowerPoint presentations in a dynamic, broadcast-style output
- Presentation Archiving System
- Save presentations as HD-quality video clips and automatically transfer them to the X2O Portal to be archived and viewed from users' desktops
- Stream presentations in real time to users' desktops to be viewed with the X2O Desktop Player
- Enable remote attendees to participate in meetings by displaying remote desktop webcam feeds as part of the conference room presentation
- Integration With Mobile Devices:
- Watch real-time presentation channels on mobile phones or tablet devices
- Also, X2O Media's next-generation NITRO graphics platform will be powering a video wall display in X2O's booth at InfoComm 2011. Providing unparalleled performance and exciting new display possibilities for any kind of dynamic digital signage content, NITRO combines stunning graphics and real-time animations with powerful features such as an innovative Channel-in-Channel™ capability for a virtually unlimited number of overlapping channel layers, and integrated 3D support for the creation of 3D objects and tickers. Representing an evolutionary leap in digital signage graphics, the platform is bolstered with support for multi-touch touch-screens and for any resolution output — from single screens to giant multi-screen command centers and video walls.
- New Version of X2O Xpresenter™ vClips Powered by NITRO
- X2O Media will display a new version of its Xpresenter™ vClips video kiosk, the first product to be powered by the new NITRO graphics platform. With NITRO, the latest version of vClips combines new dynamic display capabilities, including a 3D video carousel that displays HD videos with simple on-screen navigation.
- The Xpresenter vClips video kiosk is a complete interactive video application that allows users to browse and play back video clips using a simple touch-screen interface. Ideal for any application requiring on-demand video playback, Xpresenter vClips combines the highest quality HD video and graphics output with simple and flexible management tools. The adaptable solution features unlimited categories and expandable video storage, support for popular video formats, and the ability to customize categories. For X2O's customers, it offers simple setup and configuration as well as comprehensive logging of all user interaction. The latest version of vClips is ideal for corporate training, retail product showcases, information kiosks, lobbies, movie theaters, music stores, video jukeboxes, and more.
- viewers spend looking at the displays.
- Company Overview:
- X2O Media is a full-service provider of software, network management services, and content services for professional digital signage and corporate communication applications. The company offers a wide variety of software solutions for digital signage and interactive networks of all sizes. X2O's award-winning Xpresenter™ provides an end-to-end platform for the creation, management, and distribution of content at broadcast quality, and at a fraction of the time of other solutions. In addition to technology, X2O offers content design, acquisition, management, distribution, and monitoring services for digital signage networks. More information about X2O Media is available at www.x2omedia.com
Topics