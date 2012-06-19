DSE Releases On-Floor Video Interviews

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced that 50 video interviews conducted with DS professionals at DSE 2012 are now available to view for free at youtube.com.
- The interviews, conducted with keynote presenters, conference speakers, major industry players, independent experts and other DS professionals, each run between two to ten minutes in length, and provide insight into the state of the industry, future trends, global business opportunities, and the technological developments that are seen as key contributors to industry growth.
- Susie McManus-Sanders, DSE’s web editor said, “One of the wonderful things about the digital signage industry is the willingness of professionals to share their expertise. This interview series is a fabulous opportunity to hear directly from industry experts about where they think the greatest business opportunities are and what factors are having and will have the greatest impact on our industry’s growth. There is a lot of anecdotal information that is definitely worth taking the time to see.”