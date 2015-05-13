dB Technologies DVA MINI Line Array

The What: dB Technologies' DVA MINI system is comprised of dual line array element modules, each with two 6.5 neodymium woofers and two 1-inch high-frequency compression drivers. The M2M module is the main module that contains the 400-watt Digipro G3 amplifier modules that power both the M2M and M2S slave module. The system achieves 126 dB max SPL per unit.

The What Else: The DVA MINI can be either flown or ground stacked. As an option there is the DSA-M2 pole mount adapter that can handle the line array modules, helping the user to elevate the system to a reasonable height using a standard pole or speaker stand. When flown, up to four M2M + M2S modules and two MS12 subwoofer modules can be arrayed.