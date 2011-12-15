Blackmagic Reduces Teranex Prices

Blackmagic Design has announced new prices for its Teranex VC100 dual channel video processor, now at U.S. $19,995.

The Teranex VC100 model now includes all available processing at one flat cost of U.S. $19,995. This feature set and processing previously cost almost U.S. $90,000. This price reduction means customers can now get the maximum processing features at one single price and without any extra cost.

The Teranex VC100 now includes, as standard, extremely high quality de interlace, up conversion, down conversion, SD and HD cross conversion, SD and HD standards conversion, automatic cadence detection and removal even with edited content, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion and smart aspect ratio 4:3 to 16:9 conversion, all with full time code and multi channel audio conversion. Also included is 3D dual channel conversions, new patent pending 3D simulation and the forthcoming 3D toolkit for matching cameras in 3D rigs for perfect alignment.

In addition, for a limited time, any existing customers of Teranex VC80 and VC100 models can upgrade to the full software feature set, including dual channel operation, by paying a flat fee of US$3,000. This will upgrade the power of their Teranex processor to the top of the line processing, including all the features listed above. This software will be available directly from Teranex.

"When we acquired Teranex a week ago, it was quickly clear that with 55 different software and hardware options on the price list, customers were presented with thousands of combinations of product options. This needed to be simplified," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "Now with one incredibly powerful and high end model, it is easy to purchase Teranex, plus the product is positioned back at the premium point of the market that is more sustainable for the future. What's also very exciting is the product that 2 weeks ago cost just under US$90,000 is now available for $70,000 less than before at only U.S. $19,995."