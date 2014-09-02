Crystal Displays HD Multi-touch Monitor

- Crystal Display Systems launched its new 70-inch full HD multi-Touch monitor, which it claims is being offered at a much lower cost than equivalent models on the market.
- ”This is not a cheap product, but we are offering a very good product at a much more competitive price than many of those currently on the market because the cost of the technology has reduced in previous months,” Chris Bartram, managing director of CDS, said.
- The new CDS-700SLT 70-inch large-format display with integrated multi-touch touchscreen measures 89 mm thin (including touchscreen). With a brightness of 450 cd/m², a contrast Ratio 2,000:1 and ultra-wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, the company said this display is ideal for most applications, including exhibitions, factory automation, retail, digital signage, wayfinding, education and gaming, among others.
- According to the company, the monitor also includes:
- Automatic temperature control
- LED back lighting
- 10-point IR Touch with 5mm tempered glass
- Crystal Displays has also announced that an 84-inch model will also be released in the future.
