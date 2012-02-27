Lee Dodson Joins Nortek Pro AV Companies

Lee Dodson has been appointed vice president of business development for both TV One and Magenta Research, two Nortek companies in the pro AV market.

Dodson, a 25-year veteran of the pro AV industry, joins Nortek from Premier Mounts, where he served as president. With 10 years as vice president of marketing at Extron Electronics and 12 years at Sony Electronics prior, Dodson brings a wealth of hands-on experience into the growing Nortek technology group.

Dodson has served as the elected chairman of the InfoComm Manufacturers Council for two terms, and also served on the InfoComm Leadership Development Committee, twice as chairman of the InfoComm Exhibitors Committee. Lee holds a bachelor of science degree in business admin/marketing and an electronics technician certification.

"I am delighted to join this respected group of AV manufacturers," said Dodson. "TV One and Magenta Research are two of the most innovative pioneers in our industry. I see opportunities to develop additional synergies between these highly complementary business units within the Nortek technology family. With experienced and motivated management teams and cutting-edge new technologies, these companies are poised for growth and I look forward to contributing to their future success."

"We are excited to have Lee on board to assist us in marketing CORIOmax," said David Barnes, TV One's president. "We believe this new product line, based on our patented CORIO3 technology, is leading the industry into an era of energy efficient, integrated video and audio systems. Lee's high profile in the Pro AV industry will help us get the message out more proficiently."

John Dace, president of Magenta Research, said: "Magenta is pleased to have Lee as part of the Nortek - TV One - Magenta group. Lee will be focused on helping to drive adoption and recognition of the Voyager and CORIOmax systems with integrators, consultants and industry organizations such as NSCA, InfoComm and ISE. Lee brings deep experience and proven ingenuity to our organizations."