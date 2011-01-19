Audix ADX Podium Mics

Anaheim, CA--Audix's new ADX12 and ADX18 are professional miniature gooseneck condenser microphones with modular capsule components. Designed for applications such as podium, presentation, meetings, and teleconferencing, the ADX12/18 feature a wide frequency range of 40 - 18 kHz. They provide a smooth and natural vocal response, particularly optimized for speech.
- The ADX series gooseneck system features a gold plated circuit board with a sophisticated preamp circuitry that is manufactured in house by Audix. While taking advantage of the latest designs in electronic surface mount components, the preamp circuit insures that the audio path will be free from hum and noise. Additionally, the circuitry employs immunity protection from RF from cell phones and wireless GSM devices.
- Designed, assembled, and tested by Audix in the USA to exacting standards and tight tolerances, the ADX 12/18 are available in both cardioid and hypercardioid polar patterns. Other features include machined aluminum and brass capsule housings, copper tubing integrated with wound flexible steel for secure and exact placement, field replaceable capsules, replaceable electronics, and a variety of optional stands and mounting accessories. Provided with a table flange mount for permanent installation, the ADX12/18 require phantom power of 9 - 52 Volts and are available in non-reflective black matte finish.