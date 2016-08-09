Clear-Com Acquires Trilogy Communications

HM Electronics, Inc. (HME) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Trilogy Communications through its subsidiary Clear-Com, a global provider of real-time communication solutions. Trilogy is a supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast, defense, and industrial sectors. Clear-Com expects this acquisition to strengthen its presence in the broadcast market and accelerate its penetration in the defense and industrial sectors.

Trilogy will continue operation as a wholly owned subsidiary of Clear-Com, LLC. Clear-Com will work to incorporate the Trilogy intercom product lines—namely Gemini, Messenger, Mentor, and Mercury—into the Clear-Com portfolio to reach a broader global market.

“We are pleased to make this announcement,” said Mitzi Dominguez, CEO of Clear-Com. “Both companies have been serving the professional intercom business for decades and bring a wealth of industry knowledge to the marketplace. The efforts of our combined teams will deliver tremendous added value to customers all over the world and will create new business opportunities for both companies.”

Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com “Trilogy fits into our company culture and our technology offering,” said Bob Boster, president of Clear-Com. “Their specialized matrix solutions perfectly complement Clear-Com’s highly programmable and scalable digital matrix portfolio, increasing each team’s capabilities to meet the ever-growing and vastly diverse communication needs across the markets we serve. Trilogy’s SPG solutions will also be well received by our broadcast customers globally.”

“Trilogy has long demonstrated product excellence in the specialized communication domain and is well known for our respected customer service,” said Trilogy Communications executive chairman, Martin Peck. “Clear-Com is recognized for its product breadth, technical innovation, and impressive support and service network worldwide. There is obvious synergy between the two companies, which together, the two companies will exploit to find innovative ways to help our mutual customers.”

Trilogy’s head office will remain in Andover, Hampshire, U.K.