Barry Julien Becomes BICSI Director of IT

- BICSI, the association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education and knowledge assessment, has appointed Barry Julien to the position of director of IT.
- Julien’s educational background includes a master’s degree in management of technology from NYU Polytechnic Institute. He has 15 years of experience in the technology field, most of which involved managing complex IT environments. Prior to joining BICSI, Julien held IT management positions for several companies, such as AT&T, Spring Air Inc., The Wallace Foundation and Republic National Bank.
- Julien maintains memberships with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) and ASAE, the center for association leadership. As BICSI’s director of IT, Julien oversees all IT Department functions; is responsible for the development and implementation of technology strategies for BICSI; and is responsible for maintaining and improving the operational effectiveness of the IT department and all IT business procedures.
- Additionally, BICSI’s former Master Instructor/Subject Matter Expert, Garry White, RCDD, RTPM, CCNA, has been promoted to manager of training delivery and operations. He studied computer engineering at Daytona State College and the University of Central Florida and holds several industry certificates, as well as credentials from both BICSI and Cisco. White has more than 35 years of experience, with 15 years in management positions. Before joining BICSI, he participated in several civilian and Department of Defense projects while at Lockheed Space Operations, Corp.
- White has been with BICSI since 2010 and has been responsible for acting as a Master Instructor for BICSI courses and a subject matter expert for members and course content. In his new role, some of White’s duties include managing department-sponsored event development, implementation and evaluation; supporting the development and continuing education of BICSI instructors and Authorized Training Facilities; and administering the BICSI Authorized Training Facility Program.