Chief to Showcase New Vertical and Portrait Projector Mounts at InfoComm

Vertical/Portrait Projector Mount by Chief

The What: Chief will be displaying its newest projector mount solution at InfoComm booth C5408. The VPAU Vertical and Portrait Projector Mount allows designers to safely add vertical or portrait projection solutions to plans.

The What Else: Lamp projectors required the cooling system to be oriented a precise way to keep from overheating. LED and laser projectors, however, have the capability of keeping cool no mater what direction they are facing, enabling vertical mounting options.

“Solid state illumination projectors are a growing market,” said Luke Westin, product manager. “And they can be oriented in any direction for new visual effects in digital signage.”

The Bottom Line: The VPAU comes in black or white finishes, and can hold up to 75 pounds (34 kilograms).