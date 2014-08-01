Bosch Security Hires Wiser as President of Sales, North America

Brian Wiser has been named president of sales, North America for Bosch Security Systems. In this position, he will lead the sales, support, training, customer service, and marketing organizations in North America.
Brian Wiser
- Joining Bosch in August, Wiser will replace Jeremy Hockham, who will take on a new assignment for Bosch in Europe, effective October 1, 2014. In the interim, Wiser, Hockham, and the Bosch management team will work together to ensure a smooth transition for customers.
- Wiser joins Bosch with more than 25 years of channel sales and marketing experience. He most recently served as a senior vice president for specialty, direct and consumer markets in North America for technology distributor Ingram Micro. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly delivered accelerated growth and increased profitability for the divisions under his leadership.
- “Brian is an accomplished executive with a history of success in setting strategic direction, expanding market share and strengthening channel relationships,” said Bernhard Schuster, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Bosch Security Systems. “This experience combined with his IT industry knowledge will be a benefit to Bosch and our customers as the adoption of networked products accelerates in both security and communications systems.”
- Wiser earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management from the State University of New York College at Oswego.