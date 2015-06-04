BenQ Shows Lifestyle at InfoComm

- BenQ will showcase two of its lifestyle products at InfoComm 2015. The BenQ treVolo is the world's first wireless electrostatic Bluetooth speaker, delivering crisp vocals and accurate bass to sophisticated music listeners who crave quality sound.
- Shown for the first time, BenQ's XR3501 curved LCD monitor, which is scheduled for release in Q3, will also be on display. Equipped with RevolutionEyes technology with a focus on eye care and visual comfort, the 35-inch panel unleashes a more immersive gaming experience by providing users with a dramatic 2,000R curvature — the highest of any LCD monitor — and an extra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The panel comes equipped with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, Black eQualizer technology, and more.