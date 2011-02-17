DSE Adds Entrance Arch

- Visitors to Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2011 will be greeted by a massive 12-foot-high-by-28-foot-across (3.6m x 8.5m) synchronized digital video arch created though a unique, collaborative partnership with some of the industry’s leading digital signage providers: BrightSign – Booth #1019, Chief – Booth #1632, flixio – Booth C20 and Philips – Booth 1422. The video arch is made up of 19 Philips LCD displays secured by Chief mounting solutions. The videos, which dominate this unique canvas in full synchronization, were authored by flixio and played back on 19 BrightSign HD1010 digital sign controllers to create an amazing entry into the exhibition hall.
- “It’s exciting to see what can be accomplished when the creative forces of our industry combine to create what has to be one of the industry’s most dynamic displays,” said Chris Gibbs, president of Atlanta-based ExpoNation, LLC, the producer of Digital Signage Expo. “It is certainly the most unique entry to any tradeshow ever produced and will have a powerful impact on end users, brand marketers and systems integrators from around the globe as they enter the show. Clearly, we need more of this type of collaboration to illustrate how the latest digital signage technologies can work together to achieve truly memorable results.”
- BrightSign, LLC, Saratoga, Calif., delivered 19 BrightSign network-enabled HD1010 solid-state controllers used to playback the 19 videos with stellar HD video quality. Each HD1010 also controls the Ethernet synchronization across all 19 screens. Using the free BrightAuthor software application, the 19 presentations were easily created and synchronized together to create the seamless playback effect. One BrightSign unit acts as the master player and the other 18 link up their playback based on the synchronization commands sent from the master. Offering both looping sign control and interactive sign control, BrightSign’s HD1010 is a versatile, expandable media player that is highly reliable and affordable due to its PC-less design. It also has a very low profile that enables users to tuck it out of sight – even with the slim-bezel Philips monitors used for the DSE video arch.
- Philips Commercial Displays are marketed and sold worldwide by Roswell, Ga.-based MMD. A key strategic partner to Bright Sign, Chief and Flixio, MMD supplied a total of 19 Philips commercial-grade full HD LCD monitors for the arch. The monitors feature Smart Insert, a VESA standard mounting location at the back of the display which allows the compact BrightSign media player to be inserted discreetly to the display and to draw power from the display chassis. These LCD displays represent top-of-the- line, 24/7 grade commercial performance. Capable of providing full diagnostic feedback to the network center is one reason why Philips Commercial LCD displays can be seen throughout the World in a variety of duty intensive applications.
- Chief , a division of Milestone AV Technologies, a Duchossois Group Company, provided the award-winning FUSION wall mounts for each of the 19 screens and the digital media player mounts that hold the BrightSign players. The system works together to ensure a secure and clean fit throughout the arch frame. Headquartered in Savage, Minn., Chief is an award-winning 30-year veteran in the AV industry.
- flixio, a producer of premium video and motion graphic content based in Oregon City, Ore., developed the unique, eye-catching content for the video arch displays. The content showcases DSE logos/messaging and DSE sponsors as well as the arch sponsor logo animations and a highlight of flixio’s own amazing video and animation effects.
