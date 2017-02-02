Avocor Appoints General Manager, VP of Sales

Avocor has appointed Dana Corey general manager and VP of sales, will be a member of the global executive team, reporting to CEO Scott Hix.

Dana Corey

“I am thrilled that Dana will be joining our team,” said Hix. “He shares our values and our focus on growth, and his expertise in building markets for collaborative technology will prove invaluable as we continue to grow this innovative and ground-breaking brand on a global basis.”

Corey will have specific oversight of the strategic direction, expansion, and operation for Avocor Sales. “I am honored to join Avocor in this growth phase and very much look forward to working with the global teams to further grow the business,” Corey said. “The Avocor offerings are the perfect solution for the increasing demands faced in business today, enhancing the workplace, and driving improvements in productivity and team communication. I am looking forward to help drive recognition of the Avocor brand in our market as well as delivering rapid growth of our solutions.”

Corey bring to Avocor more than 20 years in global executive leadership roles across enterprise, channel management, marketing, and technology operations. He has played a key role in strategic sales planning and execution as well as scaling products and services revenue within his organizations. He brings with him a deep understanding of the AV and IT markets and has a reputation for building and motivating high-performance teams.