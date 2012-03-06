XL Video Management, Operations Changes in U.S.

Recent news from XL Video, one of the largest providers of LED technology for the live event world with offices in Belgium, the UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden, China, and of course the U.S. XL Video are merging their Atlanta and Los Angeles operations under one manager, Greg Gardner. This should alleviate customer confusion as the LA office used to be a concert touring sales office and not part of US operations. Now XL will focus on full service event operations from both offices with one sales and management team.

In 2011, a Flemish private equity company, Gimv invested 19 million euros into XL Video acquiring a 47% interest in the firm and providing a huge boost in capital for new products. Major concert tours such as U2, Coldplay, and Foo Fighters have utilized XL equipment and personnel. XL is also a predominant single-source provider of LED in the North American Auto Show circuit. Together with the news of the management change, the traditionally very private company is publicly focused on international growth and improving its market share in the U.S.

For additional information please contact:

Greg Gardner

Tel: +1 404 629 3306

Greg.Gardner@xlvideo.com



The press release from XL Video:

XL Video US Announces Management Change

The XL Video Board of Directors has announced that Mr. Marcel deKeyzer has resigned from the company in order to pursue personal projects. In 1996 deKeyzer and his brother René deKeyzer founded XL Video, which quickly became one of the world’s largest video screen rental companies.

CEO René deKeyzer stated, “We are grateful to Marcel for his contribution in growing XL Video in the U.S. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

XL Video’s Greg Gardner will replace Marcel deKeyzer as Chief Operations Officer of

U.S. Operations. Gardner commented, “Marcel deKeyzer pioneered LED in North America. During his tenure, XL executed some of the most high profile events in the industry.”

When asked about how this departure will affect XL in North America, Gardner said, “We have the most creative sales people I have ever worked with and they will continue to pursue projects worthy of his legacy.

XL Video U.S. will be undergoing some minor operational restructuring during the management change, but I think everyone will be pleased with the results.”