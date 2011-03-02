AMX Added to Government Contracts

- Richardson, Texas--AMX has been added to the Government Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 and NASA SEWP IV contract of systems integrator Blue Tech, of San Diego, CA.
- With the addition of AMX to the GSA Information Technology (IT) Schedule 70 contract, local, state, and federal governments can now work closely with the sales team at Blue Tech to obtain pre-approved, cost-effective IT and AV solutions from AMX, according to the company.
- Similar in benefit, the NASA SEWP (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) GWAC (Government-Wide Acquisition Contract) provides the latest in Information Technology (IT) products for all federal agencies. Blue Tech holds numerous additional government contracts across the U.S. and overseas and has multiple small business certifications including HUBZone, Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB).
- “Blue Tech has been supporting the missions of the federal government for over 25 years," said Blue Tech CEO, Susan Stone. "Our goal is to bring the finest technology available to the government end user. AMX is continually improving its product line, working with the customer for solutions that make using current AV and IT technology as easy to use as possible, while always looking for ways to save resources and money. All of us at Blue Tech are proud to support the AMX suite of products.”
- "We’re thrilled to be working with Blue Tech to get AMX high-performance solutions into more U.S. government installations — particularly as the government seeks to optimize sustainability and achieve more intuitive, unified control of technology,” said AMX vice president of government sales, John Hanby. “With years of experience providing highly secure AV/IT control systems to the U.S. Military — united with our high-level government certifications including JITC and Certificate of Networthiness — AMX is distinctly qualified to offer government customers solutions to meet their unique needs.”
- AMX was the first control manufacturer to pass the JITC Information Assurance (IA) Certification test administered by the DoD, which ensures that AMX control and switching equipment can operate to maximum benefit on the Defense Information Systems Networks (DISN) and remain secure.