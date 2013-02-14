Draper Adds Video Conferencing Backgrounds, Camera Lift

Draper is offering three unique types of video conferencing backgrounds, designed to bring video conferencing to life. In addition, Draper has introduced a new video conferencing camera lift-ceiling.
- Draper’s neutral backgrounds come in six muted earth tones, and eliminate distractions, help prevent unwanted interference, control room lighting, and ensure a consistent corporate image.
- Custom printed backgrounds convey a brand message, give your telepresence an air of professionalism, or even communicate more clearly between different branch offices, Draper says. Printed backgrounds can contain custom artwork, photographs, corporate logos and more.
- Video conferencing often benefits from the ability to change background images or show live action video footage. Draper’s Chroma Key Backgrounds, typically referred to as “blue screen” or “green screen” technology, make it easy.
- Draper’s Video Conferencing Backgrounds are motorized, manual or fixed, and can be ceiling-recessed, wall mounted or portable.
- Draper’s Video Conferencing Camera Lift-Ceiling allows the placement of a video conferencing camera directly behind a motorized projection screen; the camera raises and lowers with the screen.
- The Video Conferencing Camera Lift–Credenza hides your camera in virtually any conference room furnishing, ready to be raised at any time by simple remote operation.
- Draper’s Video Conferencing Camera Adapter Bracket allows a video conferencing camera to be mounted in a Draper ceiling recessed projector lift. The bracket is available with three Draper lift models; choose the lift based on how far down out of the ceiling the camera needs to travel.