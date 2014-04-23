Audio Researcher Wieslaw Woszczyk Keynotes AES Europe Convention

The 136th Audio Engineering Society Convention in Europe is set to feature a keynote address from Wieslaw Woszczyk, an internationally recognized audio researcher and educator with leading expertise in emerging technology trends in audio.

The address will be part of the convention’s opening ceremonies, taking place Saturday, April 26. The ceremony will also feature remarks from AES president Sean Olive; AES executive director Bob Moses; convention co-chairs Sascha Spors and Umberto Zanghieri; and awards chair Jan Abildgaard Pedersen. The convention is held April 26 to April 29 at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center in Berlin, Germany.

Woszczyk holds the James McGill Professor Research Chair position and a full professorship at McGill University, and is the founding director of the Graduate Program in Sound Recording (1978), and founding director of the CIRMMT Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Music Media and Technology, an inter-university, inter-faculty, interdisciplinary research center established at McGill University in 2001. An AES member since 1976, Woszczyk is a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society (1996) and the former Chair of its Technical Council (1996-2005), Governor (twice, in 1991-1993 and 2008-2010) and president (2006-2007). He also served on the Review Board of the AES Journal. Woszczyk received the Board of Governors Award in 1991 and a group Citation Award in 2001 for “pioneering the technology enabling collaborative multichannel performance over the broadband internet.”

“The world of audio is entering a period of renaissance," Woszczyk said. "We are experiencing an unprecedented range of technologies serving artists, producers, and listeners of music and sound. Little remains the same for long in the face of our relentless drive for new discoveries. I would like to present my perspective on the value of human interaction, collaboration and continuing education as a way forward in the quickly transforming world. We should be wary of trying to predict the future, but make our best effort to live fully in the present, observing, exploring, and building relationships. Together, we can refine the course and purpose of our industry, we can venerate the gems of the past yet remain imaginative, open and ready for a fascinating future.”