How Duquesne University Created a More Connected and Sustainable Campus

PPDS is helping Duquesne University create a more connected and sustainable campus with the installation of 21 Philips Tableaux ePaper signage displays. The range brings instant energy savings and waste cutting benefits, as well as delivering on a more informed and sustainable campus.

[E-Paper Makes Its Case as Digital Signage Option]

As the university continues to experience exponential growth, its 49 acre campus overlooking downtown Pittsburgh continues to evolve, with the university, recently named to the Princeton Review List of Green Colleges, placing a growing focus on enabling students with the latest technologies both in and outside of the classrooms.

Article continues below

Philips Tableaux ePaper displays were selected as the choice to achieve the team’s ambitions, with a fleet of 21 32-inch 5150 and 25-inch 4050 Philips Tableaux installed in classrooms, study areas, and hallways. The Philips Tableaux range provides Duquesne University with incredible levels of flexibility and adaptability, interchangeable for a wide range of uses, from wayfinding and safety notices, cafeteria menus and event information, and many more. This includes in areas with limited power sources.

Light in weight and fully portable, Philips Tableaux models used on campus are capable of displaying full color imagery for days, weeks, months, or even years without using a single kilowatt of energy, only requiring a small amount of electricity during content changes.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Running on an Android SoC, Philips Tableaux displays can be managed and updated remotely via a content management or remote display management system such as Philips Wave or as chosen by the team at Duquesne, content can be updated manually via a USB drive.

The project has been deemed a major success, and a second rollout phase is set to include Philips Tableaux displays in other buildings around the campus, including the School of Nursing, the School of Liberal Arts, and the College of Medicine.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We have eliminated the need for complicated installation, and we are saving on the cost of paper, printing, and time," said Lauren Turin, director of classroom technologies, Duquesne University. "So, the cost per department is more economical in the long run. When our directories need an update, we use a USB drive with the content and an extension cord for power. The time it takes to update the directory is quicker than the time it takes to walk to the building.”