Audio Everywhere, MYE Entertainment Team Up

Audio Everywhere has been chosen for an exclusive partnership with leading fitness entertainment company MYE Entertainment. Under the agreement, Audio Everywhere and MYE Entertainment will co-develop hardware and mobile app features to enhance the MYE AppAudio system released in March 2014.
- The joint solution, consisting of hardware and mobile app features, will provide health club members with high quality audio that corresponds with the facility’s televisions but is controlled via their own Apple or Android devices. Rather than simply providing the soundtrack, however, the technology actually marks the emergence of a new marketing feature. By making it possible for fitness centers to customize their iOS or Android apps to feature the colors, logos and text consistent with their own brand, the technology creates new opportunities for club operators to market to members directly on their mobile devices via welcome screens with streaming video capabilities and by scanning banner ads, coupon offers, schedules and more.
- “While businesses in many industries will ultimately benefit from this innovation, we understood fitness centers represent one of the biggest applications in need of a comprehensive streaming audio solution for their customers,” said Lance Glasser, President and CEO, Audio Everywhere. “Our partnership with MYE accelerated development of cutting edge hardware and mobile apps that make it easier than ever for fitness clubs to take full advantage of the range of iOS and Android capabilities.”
- Tony Garcia, President, MYE Entertainment, said the partnership benefits both companies, the fitness centers that use the technology and their customers. “Partnering with Audio Everywhere provides us with an immediate upgrade to our AppAudio technology by delivering the highest quality audio on Apple or Android devices from televisions installed anywhere in the fitness facility. Under the agreement we also obtained exclusive rights to Audio Everywhere patents and patents pending for the worldwide fitness industry, providing MYE a solid technological foundation moving forward.”