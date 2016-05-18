Apantac to Showcase New Mi-16 Multiviewer Family at InfoComm 2016

The What: Apantac will showcase the Mi-16, its new family of cost-effective 3G/HD/SD-SDI Video Multiviewers at InfoComm 2016, booth N2313.

The What Else: There are three models in this new family, which all share the technology that was developed from the TAHOMA Multiviewer family. Key features include low latency, single frame delay; low power consumption, only 15 watts of power; windows can be sized and moved freely; passive loop outs, so users never lose your source, even if the multiviewer is turned off; analog and digital clocks, up and down timers; static and dynamic UMD, tally; 32 GPI/O for tally, counters and alarms; video and audio alarms; safe area markers; decoding 16 channels of embedded audio displayed as meters; onscreen displays, including borders, labels, text, and logos; and optional redundant power supply.

The Bottom Line: The Mi-16 family of cost-effective Multiviewers offers a large set of features in a small footprint (1 RU wide and 10 inches long) and uses very low power (15 watts). They are well suited for fly pack, mobile production studios, as well as government and house of worship applications.