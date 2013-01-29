Polycom and Meetrix to Offer Social Video Collaboration Solutions

- Polycom, Inc., provider of open standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), and Meetrix, a cloud enabler and integrator, have formed a partnership to integrate their respective solutions to offer customers cloud-delivered social video collaboration services.
- The partnership integrates Meetrix’s unified communications cloud service for IBM Sametime and Polycom’s video infrastructure software (either on-premises or cloud-delivered from a service provider) to help customers securely and reliably connect, communicate, and collaborate visually through their cloud-delivered social business app.
- Meetrix’s flagship offering, Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime, delivers “Sametime as a Service” – a service that manages the IBM Sametime solution for customers from the cloud. Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime can be deployed in hours for small and medium businesses or, in the case of larger enterprises, a few days, giving customers instant access to the benefits of IBM Sametime. The Polycom RealPresence Platform, the most comprehensive software infrastructure for universal video collaboration, enriches the social collaboration experience by allowing IBM Sametime and IBM Connections users to collaborate in secure multi-party or point-to-point video calls. The RealPresence Platform software infrastructure, whether installed on-premises or delivered as a service from the cloud, connects users across any environment – immersive video suites, conference rooms, work and home offices, and smartphones, laptops and tablets.
- “We’ve offered integration with IBM Sametime for years but as more customers—especially small and midsized companies—explore cloud strategies, we’re excited to partner with Meetrix, a real innovator in this space,” said Steve Pattison, vice president of business development, Polycom. “The Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime service allows customers to deploy IBM Sametime almost instantly, and when you integrate Polycom RealPresence video solutions into the social business environment, customers can keep their upfront costs down, leverage their existing investments, and quickly realize a return on their investment from the increased productivity of face-to-face collaboration.”
- “We are excited to team with a prestigious partner such as Polycom,” said Lee Fawcett, chief executive officer, Meetrix. “We’ve heard from our customers that enterprise-class UC delivered from the cloud is needed, and our joint solution, whether the video infrastructure is on-premises or delivered from the cloud, offers the best-in-class UC and video solution-set available today.”
- The offering is available globally for existing Polycom RealPresence Platform and Meetrix UC in the Cloud for IBM Sametime customers at no additional integration or application cost.