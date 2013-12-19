InfoComm Elects Michael Carter to 2014 - 2015 Board of Directors

InfoComm International has elected Michael Carter to the 2014 - 2015 board of directors.
- As director of integrated building solutions at AMX, Mike Carter leads a team of sales and engineering specialists focused on developing customized, enterprise solutions for media management, distribution and environment automation. Mike and his team assist Fortune 500, government and education clients, as well as consultants and integrators, develop practices and deploy solutions which integrate the control and monitoring of previously disparate building systems.
- With over three decades of technology leadership spanning consulting, sales, engineering, installation and integration, Mike brings a broad understanding of IT and technology convergence trends to the InfoComm Board. Prior to joining AMX in 1995, Mike was responsible for overseeing systems integration at EDS. Mike has also previously served on the Intelligent Buildings Conference Advisory Council and the InfoComm Smart Building Task Force.
- “I am honored to accept this challenge and thank the InfoComm community for their faith in me to represent them effectively,” said Mike Carter. “InfoComm is a tremendous organization because of its forward thinking membership and I look forward to serving this community and its leadership to my best ability.”
- “The AMX executive leadership team and I congratulate Mike on his election to InfoComm’s Board. We are confident in his ability to not only successfully represent our interests as a member manufacturer but of the industry as a whole,” said Rashid Skaf, AMX president and CEO. “AMX is proud to be a long-standing member of the InfoComm organization and know that having Mike on the Board will further our commitment to collectively move our industry forward into the future.”