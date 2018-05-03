InfoCommInspo: Shure

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Peter Herr, Associate Director, Global Marketing Systems and Chris Merrick, Global Marketing Director, Integrated Systems at Shure

Q: Why InfoComm?

Peter Herr: First and foremost, InfoComm is the leading integrated systems show in the U.S. in terms of market reach. The show garners more and more participants each year, allowing us to connect with integration partners, sales representatives and others in the industry on a consistent, annual basis. Over the past few years, we’ve also noticed that there have been an increased number of end-users and IT professionals at the show. From the perspective of the end-user, they find it valuable to be able source and discover viable solutions directly from the manufacturers and distributors at the show. As for IT professionals, this isn’t surprising at all, especially considering the convergence of AV and IT, and the quest for exceptional solutions for meeting spaces, conference rooms, etc.

Chris Merrick: The North American market is paramount for the AV industry and enterprise space. This market is a mecca for new adopters along with Fortune 500 companies, and InfoComm is the perfect place for manufacturers to showcase their latest and greatest products to industry.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

CM: Both AV and IT solutions are critical for business success in today’s world; in the past several years, such solutions have become a fundamental and known aspect of everyday business life. With this in mind, we expect to see manufacturers continue to rise to the occasion, providing end users with solutions that offer the sort of connectivity, security and intuitiveness that’s desired. And of course, device intelligence will continue to boom, especially considering the growing number of IoT devices out there.

Q: How Will your solutions inspire integrators?

CM: Across the board, we’ve shown our commitment to introducing products that help improve and optimize integrator workflow and efficiency. From things like our Designer software—which enables systems integrators, designers and sales staff to configure Shure supported hardware via one tool—to Microflex Complete Wireless, our goal is to arm integrators with the tools needed to exceed customer expectations. The integrator audience knows that Shure has deep roots in wireless technology and audio performance, which has really informed the growth and success of our wireless conferencing portfolio. Understanding the complicated RF environment and building meeting room solutions based on this is a natural application of our expertise.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

CM: Technology and IT managers desire intuitive products that end-users can easily adopt and utilize, without having to call up a professional every time they need to hook something up. The ability to get a meeting or conference room up-and-running—especially from a remote locale—is extremely helpful, especially in today’s crowded RF environment.

PH: It’s no secret that technology managers are often compelled to choose products based on price. We take pride in providing premier quality solutions that are also highly cost effective. Our SystemOn™ Audio Asset Management Software is a good example of this. SystemOn allows users to monitor Shure devices without requiring constant attention and proactively alerts users via SMS and email when action is required—whether to check battery life, audio levels or RF spectrum status in real-time.

To learn more, check out Shure in Booth #C1366 at InfoComm 2018.