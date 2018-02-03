The Road to ISE: InFocus Ups the Ante With 4K & Native Fiber Support

ISE, established in 2004, is the largest AV event on the tech calendar; last year, more than 73,000 attendees entered the labyrinthine RAI. We asked Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO, how a well-known industry heavyweight such as InFocus stays front of mind at a show like ISE and as AV and IT continue to merge.

Q&A with Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO

Q: Why ISE?

ISE is the largest AV show in the world and it is a paramount event for us to meet with our channel partners and their customers and show them our latest and greatest. It gives us a chance to spend time with our European channel partners one-on-one and continue to nurture and built that network.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?

We’ve raised the bar with new products across every category from collaboration displays to projectors to video wall and distribution products. We also have a new partnership to announce that will benefit our customers in Europe and beyond.

Q: What about your new solution is notable for technology managers?

We are showing off a new version of a product that took the AV industry by storm 10 years ago. In our booth (Hall 2, Stand B60) we will be showing PixelNet 2.0 for the first time anywhere. Making its debut in 2008, PixelNet was the first distributed display wall system, a modular network of input and output nodes, that employed IT networking technology to distribute uncompressed video. With this new version, PixelNet 2.0, we’ve leveraged the latest technology to deliver even more, and at a better price. We’ve added 4K video, crystal clear audio, and native support for fiber networking. Our customers can now build even larger video systems, spanning continents with video of uncompromising quality. We think integrators and channel partners will be delighted by what we’ve created.

Q: Any advice for first-time ISE attendees?

Not only does ISE give you a window into all the new products that will be available in 2018, there is also some great education that takes place on the show floor. We are doing a commercial theater presentation on what it takes to make video conferencing as simple as a phone call. ISE gives attendees a chance to see and learn about the latest AV/IT developments and trends.

Oh, and drink plenty of coffee. There’s a lot to see, even with the four-day schedule. You don’t want to miss any of it!