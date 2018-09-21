Topics

SCN Online Index October 2018

Editor's Letter

Feelings versus Facts By Megan A. Dutta

Top 5 Online Stories

5. AVB Brings Dynamic, Precise Sound to Arcade Fire World Tour

4. tvONE Ships Ultra-Thin Power Over HDBaseT Receiver

3. Selling Acoustics to Hipsters By Carolyn Heinze

2. 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

1. State of Video Walls 2018

People

Executive Q&A: Investing in AV By Megan A. Dutta

TechTales: Interactive Immersion By Malik Khan

In the Trenches: Adding a New Dimension to Live Performance By Anthony Savona

Business Trends

Signing In By Carolyn Heinze

2018 Best Practices By Megan A. Dutta

Systems Snapshots

A Legacy Projected By SCN Staff

Phenomenal Forum By SCN Staff

Systems Technology

Eventful Shopping By Mary Bakija

Ideating the Bigger Picture By Cindy Davis

Viewpoint

From Service to Sales By John Larson

BONUS: 2018 Consultant's Guide