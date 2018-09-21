SCN Online Index October 2018

Editor's Letter
Feelings versus Facts By Megan A. Dutta
People
Executive Q&A: Investing in AV By Megan A. Dutta
TechTales: Interactive Immersion By Malik Khan
In the Trenches: Adding a New Dimension to Live Performance By Anthony Savona
Business Trends
Signing In By Carolyn Heinze
2018 Best Practices By Megan A. Dutta
Systems Snapshots
A Legacy Projected By SCN Staff
Phenomenal Forum By SCN Staff
Systems Technology
Eventful Shopping By Mary Bakija
Ideating the Bigger Picture By Cindy Davis
Viewpoint
From Service to Sales By John Larson
BONUS: 2018 Consultant's Guide