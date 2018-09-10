2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

Residential Systems and TWICE have announced the winners of their annual Best of Show awards at CEDIA Expo. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to walk the floor and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market. Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view.
“This year’s CEDIA Expo was filled with attention-grabbing, boundary-pushing new products,” said Anthony Savona, content director, Residential Systems. “These products display innovative ideas and a deep knowledge of what the channel needs. Congratulations to all the winners!”
More details on all winners will be provided in upcoming issues of Residential Systems and TWICE.
Residential Systems 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners
Atlona
Opus Series 4K HDR HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switchers
Channel Vision Technology
Amp-Servant
D-Tools, Inc.
Cloud
DISH Network LLC
Hopper 3 with Google Assistant Integration
ELAN
ELAN Surveillance Series
FIBBR
FIBBR Crystal Active Fiber Optic HDMI Cable
Fractal Mob
Modus VR
HARMAN
JBL L100 Classic
Hisense
4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV
Inneos
Real4K Optical Extender
Just Add Power
509 POE Daisy-Chain Receiver
Kaleidescape
Kaleidescape Strato S Movie Player
Klipsch
Klipsch C-Series Subwoofer
Klipsch
Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar
Kohler
KOHLER Verdera Voice Mirror with Amazon Alexa
LG Electronics, Inc.
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector (HU80KA)
Lutron Electronics
Palladiom Shading System
Metra Home Theater Group
HDM-GA2 Gigabit Accelerator
Middle Atlantic Products
High Power DC Power Distribution
NOON Home
The NOON Home Smart Lighting System
One Firefly
Review Champ
Portal
Portal.io
ProVideoInstruments
ProVideoInstruments VeCASTER
RTI
RTiQ
Samsung
Samsung Q900 8K TV
Savant
Savant Central Management/Savant Studio
Sonnen, Inc.
Energy Automation with ecoLinx
Sound United
Denon AVR-X8500H
Theory Audio Design
ALC-1809B Amplified Loudspeaker Controller
Topsail Strategies
LeakSmart
Vanco International
Spot for Dot In-Wall Amplifier by Vanco International
Yamaha Corporation of America
AVENTAGE CX-A5200 AV Preamplifier
TWICE 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners
Hisense
4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV
Klipsch
Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar
LG Electronics, Inc.
77-inch LG OLED C8 TV - 4K HDR Smart TV with AI ThinQ (77C8)
ProVideoInstruments
ProVideoInstruments MiniMod-2
Samsung
The Wall
Samsung
Samsung Q900 8K TV
Sony
Sony VPL-VW295ES 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector
Sony
Sony Master Series 4K A9F OLED TV
Sound United
Polk Audio Command Bar
URC (Universal Remote Control)
MRX-30
Wall-Smart
Flush wall mount for Lutron in tiles