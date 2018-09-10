Topics

2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

Residential Systems and TWICE have announced the winners of their annual Best of Show awards at CEDIA Expo. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to walk the floor and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market. Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view.

“This year’s CEDIA Expo was filled with attention-grabbing, boundary-pushing new products,” said Anthony Savona, content director, Residential Systems. “These products display innovative ideas and a deep knowledge of what the channel needs. Congratulations to all the winners!”

More details on all winners will be provided in upcoming issues of Residential Systems and TWICE.

Residential Systems 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners

Atlona
Opus Series 4K HDR HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switchers

Channel Vision Technology
Amp-Servant

D-Tools, Inc.
Cloud

DISH Network LLC
Hopper 3 with Google Assistant Integration

ELAN
ELAN Surveillance Series

FIBBR
FIBBR Crystal Active Fiber Optic HDMI Cable

Fractal Mob
Modus VR

HARMAN
JBL L100 Classic

Hisense
4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

Inneos
Real4K Optical Extender

Just Add Power
509 POE Daisy-Chain Receiver

Kaleidescape
Kaleidescape Strato S Movie Player

Klipsch
Klipsch C-Series Subwoofer

Klipsch
Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar

Kohler
KOHLER Verdera Voice Mirror with Amazon Alexa

LG Electronics, Inc.
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector (HU80KA)

Lutron Electronics
Palladiom Shading System

Metra Home Theater Group
HDM-GA2 Gigabit Accelerator

Middle Atlantic Products
High Power DC Power Distribution

NOON Home
The NOON Home Smart Lighting System

One Firefly
Review Champ

Portal
Portal.io

ProVideoInstruments
ProVideoInstruments VeCASTER

RTI
RTiQ

Samsung
Samsung Q900 8K TV

Savant
Savant Central Management/Savant Studio

Sonnen, Inc.
Energy Automation with ecoLinx

Sound United
Denon AVR-X8500H

Theory Audio Design
ALC-1809B Amplified Loudspeaker Controller

Topsail Strategies
LeakSmart

Vanco International
Spot for Dot In-Wall Amplifier by Vanco International

Yamaha Corporation of America
AVENTAGE CX-A5200 AV Preamplifier

TWICE 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners

Hisense
4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

Klipsch
Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar

LG Electronics, Inc.
77-inch LG OLED C8 TV - 4K HDR Smart TV with AI ThinQ (77C8)

ProVideoInstruments
ProVideoInstruments MiniMod-2

Samsung
The Wall

Samsung
Samsung Q900 8K TV

Sony
Sony VPL-VW295ES 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector

Sony
Sony Master Series 4K A9F OLED TV

Sound United
Polk Audio Command Bar

URC (Universal Remote Control)
MRX-30

Wall-Smart
Flush wall mount for Lutron in tiles