2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

Residential Systems and TWICE have announced the winners of their annual Best of Show awards at CEDIA Expo. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to walk the floor and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market. Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view.

“This year’s CEDIA Expo was filled with attention-grabbing, boundary-pushing new products,” said Anthony Savona, content director, Residential Systems. “These products display innovative ideas and a deep knowledge of what the channel needs. Congratulations to all the winners!”

More details on all winners will be provided in upcoming issues of Residential Systems and TWICE.

Residential Systems 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners

Atlona

Opus Series 4K HDR HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switchers

Channel Vision Technology

Amp-Servant

D-Tools, Inc.

Cloud

DISH Network LLC

Hopper 3 with Google Assistant Integration

ELAN

ELAN Surveillance Series

FIBBR

FIBBR Crystal Active Fiber Optic HDMI Cable

Fractal Mob

Modus VR

HARMAN

JBL L100 Classic

Hisense

4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

Inneos

Real4K Optical Extender

Just Add Power

509 POE Daisy-Chain Receiver

Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape Strato S Movie Player

Klipsch

Klipsch C-Series Subwoofer

Klipsch

Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar

Kohler

KOHLER Verdera Voice Mirror with Amazon Alexa

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector (HU80KA)

Lutron Electronics

Palladiom Shading System

Metra Home Theater Group

HDM-GA2 Gigabit Accelerator

Middle Atlantic Products

High Power DC Power Distribution

NOON Home

The NOON Home Smart Lighting System

One Firefly

Review Champ

Portal

Portal.io

ProVideoInstruments

ProVideoInstruments VeCASTER

RTI

RTiQ

Samsung

Samsung Q900 8K TV

Savant

Savant Central Management/Savant Studio

Sonnen, Inc.

Energy Automation with ecoLinx

Sound United

Denon AVR-X8500H

Theory Audio Design

ALC-1809B Amplified Loudspeaker Controller

Topsail Strategies

LeakSmart

Vanco International

Spot for Dot In-Wall Amplifier by Vanco International

Yamaha Corporation of America

AVENTAGE CX-A5200 AV Preamplifier

TWICE 2018 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners

Hisense

4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

Klipsch

Klipsch Heritage Theater Bar

LG Electronics, Inc.

77-inch LG OLED C8 TV - 4K HDR Smart TV with AI ThinQ (77C8)

ProVideoInstruments

ProVideoInstruments MiniMod-2

Samsung

The Wall

Samsung

Samsung Q900 8K TV

Sony

Sony VPL-VW295ES 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector

Sony

Sony Master Series 4K A9F OLED TV

Sound United

Polk Audio Command Bar

URC (Universal Remote Control)

MRX-30

Wall-Smart

Flush wall mount for Lutron in tiles