tvONE Ships Ultra-Thin Power Over HDBaseT Receiver

The What: tvONE is shipping the Magenta MG-CT-612 HD-One ultra-thin Receiver, which provides HDMI 4K extension and power over HDBT up to 130ft (40m) and HD extension up to 230ft (70m).

The What Else: The MG-CT-612 Receiver offers Power over HDBaseT (PoH) installation with the MG-WP-611 series wall plates, which enable switching and extension for HDMI & VGA signals. The receiver’s ultra-thin form factor, just 16mm thick, allows the unit to be mounted easily behind any monitor.

The Bottom Line: The MG-CT-612 is compatible with Magenta HD-One TX’s and tvONE CORIO products providing extra flexibility and reliability. The MG-CT-612 is HDMI 1.4 HDCP 2.2 compliant and delivers full HD video, 3D and 4Kx2K, RS-232 and IR along with PoH to a compatible TX.