How a Tesla Partnership is Setting the Stage for Program and Credential Innovation (The EvoLLLution)

"Regardless of the industry, a successful career requires lifelong learning and higher education institutions are under pressure to evolve to create such an environment. Innovation in program design and credentialing is essential and, at Miami Dade College (MDC), they’re doing just that."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Partnering with employers can ensure that students are building the skills they need to find a place in the workforce. Read how Miami Dade College is working with Tesla to create a talent pipeline.