Zoom Names Kelly Steckelberg as CFO

- Zoom has appointed Kelly Steckelberg to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). Formerly the CEO of Zoosk and CFO of Cisco’s WebEx division, Steckelberg brings considerable expertise in the video and web communications industry, financial governance and management, and scaling start-ups for success. She will be responsible for developing and growing the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes that Zoom needs to continue its growth trajectory.
- “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Team Zoom,” Steckelberg said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Eric and several other members of Zoom’s leadership in the past, and am thrilled to join them in continuing the amazing success story that is Zoom. Zoom has shown incredible growth over the past couple of years. I look forward to leveraging the building blocks their financial organization has put in place to take it to the next level and to help Zoom thrive in its rapid expansion.”
- “I was so pleased when Kelly agreed to join the Zoom leadership team as our CFO,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom’s founder and CEO. “Kelly has deep knowledge of our space and is simply a wonderful person to work with. She has demonstrated the ability to lead and make the right decisions, and will be a major asset to our organization as we expand.”
- Steckelberg joins Zoom at a pivotal point in the company’s growth, having in January secured a $100M Series D funding round from Sequoia, and the added Sequoia partner Carl Eschenbach to its board of directors. In August, Zoom announced year-over-year revenue growth of 150 percent and a customer base increase of 100 percent. At Zoomtopia, the company’s inaugural user conference in September, it introduced product enhancements including smart recording transcripts, digital signage, and augmented reality. In October, Zoom named Jonathan Chadwick to its board; he serves as audit committee chair. It also expanded its international footprint in the past year, opening London and Sydney offices, and building additional international data centers.