Yamaha's YVC-1000MS UC Speakerphone Certified for Skype for Business

Available in October 2017, the Yamaha YVC-1000MS microphone and speaker system has passed Skype for Business' stringent Certification Version 3 tests, meeting the high standards that define the Skype for Business meeting experience with natural, clear audio.

The YVC-1000MS is a scalable and flexible solution engineered to support the audio requirements of large meeting rooms, rooms with special table configurations, and even remote education classes or seminars within the Skype for Business application. The YVC-1000MS features separate microphone and speaker units that integrate audio for natural, comfortable remote communication. Yamaha's adaptive echo cancellation and other unique, high-quality sound processing technologies developed over the years also help facilitate conversation. The design provides fast, intuitive connection to a call on a smartphone by Bluetooth and can bridge to a Skype for Business call via USB.

"Skype for Business continues to be the platform of choice for collaboration," said Hirofumi (Hogan) Osawa, executive officer, senior general manager of audio business division and general manager of UC Department, Yamaha. "We are focused on delivering communication technologies that are specifically tuned to make human voices sound clear and natural in every conversation by leveraging Yamaha's well-known expertise in developing pro audio solutions and our 10-year experience working with global enterprise customers and partners within the UC industry. With the introduction of the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, users will optimize Skype for Business meetings that take place in large spaces."

"Yamaha has a long-standing reputation as a proven audio technology expert,” said Tiffany Wissner, senior director, Skype for Business product marketing at Microsoft. “Together, we're simplifying the meeting experience while delivering quality audio that's vital to effective conversations. The YVC-1000MS speakerphone was chosen for its ability to meet the requirements for large meeting room applications and fulfill the high-quality audio demands of our users."