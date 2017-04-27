Vaddio to Show AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher at InfoComm

The What: Vaddio will show its new AV Bridge MatrixMIX Multipurpose AV Switcher at InfoComm 17.

The What Else: The AV Bridge MatrixMIX brings live event production to UC applications such as Skype for Business, WebEx, and Google Hangouts. This solution is Vaddio’s newest addition to the AV Bridge family.

The AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher is an 8x2 video mixer that also provides multiviewer output. Its 11x7 audio mixer supports analog, HDMI, USB and IP audio channels. It offers embedded RTSP IP and USB 3.0 output streaming, plus four graphic keying layers per output channel.

“This built-in versatility will allow organizations to enhance their presentations or events with interactive content for a superior user experience, and live stream it to a UCC application as well,” said Darrin Thurston, VP of product development, Vaddio.

In a UCC application, the AV Bridge MatrixMIX can be configured for a PC-based collaboration session. Because it can be controlled and configured remotely, an operator can use the AV Bridge MatrixMIX in large enterprise and higher education applications where a centralized control center is used to control multiple AV rooms.

“Because the AV Bridge MatrixMIX is very easy to use, IT staff can create a first-rate production without extensive training,” Thurston said. “The simplicity of the system is also advantageous for volunteer producers in a church setting. With the AV Bridge MatrixMIX and the TeleTouch monitor, the volunteer simply touches the screen for live video production to choose which camera scene to use and it goes live.”

The Bottom Line: The AV Bridge MatrixMIX can be used in a host of applications including live production, automated presentation, and unified conferencing and collaboration. It offers a multi-functional feature set to combine switching, advanced camera control, streaming, and graphics mixing capabilities, all from a single appliance.