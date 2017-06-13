Topics

SCN and Rental & Staging Announce 2017 InfoComm Award Winners

By ()

SCN and Rental & Staging Announce 2017 InfoComm Award Winners

NewBay’s System Contractor News and Rental & Staging Systems announced the winners of their annual awards, co-sponsored by InfoComm, at a reception held June 13.

SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards Winners

Most Innovative Audio Hardware [TIE]: Bose Professional ShowMatch DeltaQ; Shure Microflex Advance

Most Innovative Audio Processing: Yamaha MRX7-D Audio Processor

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture: Middle Atlantic Products Universal TechBox

Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Peerless-AV SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount

Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, OLED, LED): Leyard DirectLight LED

Most Innovative Video Display (Projectors): Sony LaserLite

Most Innovative Video Display (Projection Screen): Stewart Filmscreen Torrent Large Venue ElectriScreen

Most Innovative Video Processing: Aurora Multimedia VLX Series

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory: Chief PAC526 Series

Most Innovative Conferencing Product: Audio-Technica ATUC-50 Digital Discussion System

Most Innovative Collaboration Hardware: Atlona AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT

Most Innovative Collaboration Software: Prysm Application Suite

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: BrightSign Series 3

Most Innovative AV Automation/Show Control Product: Utelogy 2.0

Most Innovative IoT Product: Crestron Mercury Tabletop Conference System

Most Innovative Emerging Technologies: LG Dual-View Curved OLED

2017 Rental & Staging InfoComm Product Awards

Best Projection Screen: AV Stumpfl MONOCLIP

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market: Meyer Sound LINA

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product: Digico SD12

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen: Digital Projection Insight Dual Laser 118-529 Projector

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen: Epson Pro L25000U Laser 3LCD Projector with 4K Enhancement

Best General AV Product: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions Dual-View Flat OLED (model 55EH5C)

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less: Casio XJ-UT351WN Projector

Best Show Control Product: AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Stage

Best Rental Management Software: IntelliEvent Lightning

Best Digital Signage Product, Flat Panel/Larger Screen: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions Wallpaper OLED In-Glass (EG5CD)

Best Digital Signage Product, Staging Tools: Conference Rental HCS-1081 Wireless Electronic Nameplate