SCN and Rental & Staging Announce 2017 InfoComm Award Winners

NewBay’s System Contractor News and Rental & Staging Systems announced the winners of their annual awards, co-sponsored by InfoComm, at a reception held June 13.
SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards Winners
Most Innovative Audio Hardware [TIE]: Bose Professional ShowMatch DeltaQ; Shure Microflex Advance
Most Innovative Audio Processing: Yamaha MRX7-D Audio Processor
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture: Middle Atlantic Products Universal TechBox
Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Peerless-AV SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount
Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, OLED, LED): Leyard DirectLight LED
Most Innovative Video Display (Projectors): Sony LaserLite
Most Innovative Video Display (Projection Screen): Stewart Filmscreen Torrent Large Venue ElectriScreen
Most Innovative Video Processing: Aurora Multimedia VLX Series
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory: Chief PAC526 Series
Most Innovative Conferencing Product: Audio-Technica ATUC-50 Digital Discussion System
Most Innovative Collaboration Hardware: Atlona AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT
Most Innovative Collaboration Software: Prysm Application Suite
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: BrightSign Series 3
Most Innovative AV Automation/Show Control Product: Utelogy 2.0
Most Innovative IoT Product: Crestron Mercury Tabletop Conference System
Most Innovative Emerging Technologies: LG Dual-View Curved OLED
2017 Rental & Staging InfoComm Product Awards
Best Projection Screen: AV Stumpfl MONOCLIP
Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market: Meyer Sound LINA
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product: Digico SD12
Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen: Digital Projection Insight Dual Laser 118-529 Projector
Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen: Epson Pro L25000U Laser 3LCD Projector with 4K Enhancement
Best General AV Product: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions Dual-View Flat OLED (model 55EH5C)
Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less: Casio XJ-UT351WN Projector
Best Show Control Product: AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Stage
Best Rental Management Software: IntelliEvent Lightning
Best Digital Signage Product, Flat Panel/Larger Screen: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions Wallpaper OLED In-Glass (EG5CD)
Best Digital Signage Product, Staging Tools: Conference Rental HCS-1081 Wireless Electronic Nameplate