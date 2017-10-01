Sociallure, Adomni Partner to Bring Affordable DOOH Experiences to Las Vegas

- Socialure has teamed up with Adomni to offer DOOH advertising across the Las Vegas Valley. This newly formed partnership makes it possible for anyone, whether a large corporation, mom-and-pop shop, or an individual with something to share, to advertise on Las Vegas’ famed digital billboards.
- Socialure’s creative director, Emile Van De Coevering offered insight into how this partnership came to be: his company makes creative content and works with many companies who desire an affordable medium to display their brands. “When meeting with Adomni, the team offered to customize and develop exciting new features with us to make digital ad space instantly purchasable,” he said. “By combining Adomni’s booking engine and contentmanagement system with Socialure’s creative content, and a partnership with Brightsign, the plan was realized.”
- The partnership is looking promising for the duo; in Q4 2017, the companies plan to expand their products to other large cities.
- High-profile digital billboard advertisements can now be instantly purchased online on the Sociallure website (www.socialure.com/signage). Locations include McCarran Airport, Las Vegas Blvd, the Sahara, and Planet Hollywood/Miracle Mile. Advertisers are also able to launch campaigns on digital taxi tops and screens inside airport shuttle buses.
Topics