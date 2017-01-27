SCN Stellar Service Awards 2017 Entry Extended

With CES still lingering in our thoughts, and ISE right around the corner, there’s no denying that we work in a product-centric industry. A brighter display, a more flexible sound system—these are the things that make our work exciting.

But what good are these technological wonders if no one is around to help when they falter, or if we don’t know how to use them properly in the first place? These services play such a pivotal role in the success or failure of innovations, but nevertheless, often go unsung.

That’s the inspiration for our Stellar Service Awards: to recognize and honor the efforts that go on behind the bright lights of the trade shows to make this industry work.

Extended until Friday, February 17, we’re accepting nominations for the best manufacturer and distributor customer support and service in the following categories:

• Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

• Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

• The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

• Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

• The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

• The Storyteller that Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat (Best Content Creation)

• Your Design Co-pilot (Best Design Services)

• Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

This year’s categories have been updated to reflect some of the new service offerings innovative vendors are now offering to adapt to market changes. We welcome entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here. A $250 fee is required for entry to each category, and companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired.

After nominations close on February 10, voting by SCN readers will take place online and will be further vetted by a panel of integrators and consultants. Winners will be announced in the SCN Spring Special Service Edition in April 2017.

Contact SCN’s Matt Pruznick with any questions.