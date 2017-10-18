ANC Installs LED Display Enhancements at Wells Fargo Center

- As Comcast Spectacor continues to innovate through technology and enhance the fan experience at the Wells Fargo Center, fans can anticipate new technological advancements when they visit the Wells Fargo Center during the 2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers seasons.
- “While we strive to continuously transform events into experiences for our fans, we are fortunate to have great partners in ANC and Aramark, as well as all of our tenant teams that are equally committed to providing the ultimate fan experience,” said John Page, president, Wells Fargo Complex.
- “Throughout our 15-year partnership, the Wells Fargo Center has demonstrated the initiative to be a transformative technology leader, utilizing ANC’s technology upgrades to offer endless opportunities for fan engagement and sponsor promotion,” said Jerry Cifarelli, president and CEO, ANC. “This new immersive experience puts the arena at the forefront of venue technology, leading the way with a seamless synchronization of digital technology.”
- The most recent venue enhancements include a complete digital media transformation including state-of-the-art LED digital technology displays throughout the arena’s most highly trafficked areas.
- Highlights of the Wells Fargo Center’s ongoing partnership with ANC include a total of 19,800 square feet of interior LED digital technology displays throughout the venue, which is the most among any NBA/NHL arena in the country, with LED digital technology displays replacing all static signage in both venue atriums. The Wells Fargo Center can now control all LED digital technology displays through the same system as the digital technology within the arena bowl, complementing one another throughout an event.
- As part of ANC's partnership with Mitsubishi, the new LED digital displays feature XL Series technology, offering high clarity and color accuracy with the ability to display feature videos, animations, sponsor content, promotions, statistics, and other pertinent information.