Peerless-AV Makes Changes to Worldwide Executive Team

- Peerless-AV has announced a number of changes to its executive team. With a focus on furthering the company’s global footprint, the following worldwide promotions and changes are effective immediately:
- Nick Belcore, executive vice president of global sales and marketing
- Brian McClimans, vice president of sales for North America and APAC
- Earl Naegele, managing director of commercial sales for North America and APAC
- Keith Dutch, vice president of operations for Peerless-AV EMEA
- Melinda Von Horvath, vice president of sales for Peerless-AV EMEA
- Previously serving as executive vice president of sales for the Americas and EMEA, Belcore will now be directly responsible for providing a global vision and strategy for growth across the entire global organization. He will also manage the North American, Mexico, and U.K. customer experience teams, which include customer care, marketing, and sales.
- Following his position as vice president of global business development, McClimans will now manage all sales and initiatives within the North America and Asia Pacific regions. He will also liaise with his European counterparts to ensure a unified global presence for Peerless-AV.
- In his new role as managing director of commercial sales, Naegele will spearhead Peerless-AV’s newly created national accounts team, a department that will streamline processes and provide a single point of contact to the company’s national account customers.
- Recently named managing director of Peerless-AV EMEA, Dutch will be taking on the additional role of vice president of operations for EMEA.
- Newly appointed vice president of sales for EMEA, Melinda Von Horvath will drive Peerless-AV’s growth across Europe and EMEA.
- “I am proud of the global expansion Peerless-AV has accomplished over the last five years and with even more opportunities in front of us. I am invigorated knowing Nick, Brian, Earl, Keith, and Melinda will all be leading the charge,” said John Potts, president, Peerless-AV. “Each member of our team plays a critical role in creating and executing a vision and strategy for our future. With these new changes in place, I look forward to the expansion of Peerless-AV across the globe.”