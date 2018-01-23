Almo Pro A/V Announces E4 2018 Tour Dates

Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with AVIXA, announced dates and highlights for its 2018 E4 AV Tour program. The one-day E4 program—which stands for Educate, Exchange, Explore, Experience—is taking place on the following dates:

March 6 (Washington, DC)

April 24 (Dallas)

September 21 (Boston)

October 26 (Nashville)

According to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V, “In step with AVIXA, we’ve updated the final ‘E’ in E4 to ‘Experience.’ Many of our AVIXA-accredited educational sessions and workshops are focusing on the integrated customer experiences that are possible through the use of AV technology. 2018 is going to be an exceptional year for the E4 program with new opportunities for our partners to learn how to create these integrated AV experiences while advancing and profiting in this incredible industry.”

“The E4 emphasis on the power of audiovisual experiences is exactly in line with the direction of our industry,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer for AVIXA. “We look forward to working with the Almo Professional A/V team again this year as they build on the traveling E4 Tour and bring the experience portion into practical application for program attendees.”