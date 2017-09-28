Almo’s E4 Tour Makes Final 2017 Stop in Irvine, CA on October 3

Following an event in the New York area last week, Almo Professional A/V is making one final stop on the fall 2017 E4 AV Tour to Irvine, CA on October 3.

A recipient of the SCN 2017 Stellar Service Award, the E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth AVIXA CTS Renewal Units (RUs) as well as access to the newest AV products and services.

“With more than 600 registered, a packed exhibit floor and standing-room-only classes, last week’s E4 event in New York was one of our liveliest since the tour began in 2009,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “We intend to keep the momentum going as we move the tour across the nation and spend the day with our partners in the Irvine area on October 3. Some of the highlights include a livestream of our keynote address, a projector giveaway from Epson, and the ability to earn two major certifications during breakfast and happy hour—one for HDBaseT led by ATEN and another for AV over IP led by Atlona.”

E4 Irvine offers two distinct certification programs to attendees. The first, the HDBaseT Installer Expert Program with ATEN is targeted at installers and integrators who would like to learn more about HDBaseT technology. With relevant content for both the beginner and the expert installer, this course includes the following modules: technology principles, installation dos and don’ts, best practices, product certification and interoperability, and a hands-on tutorial and demonstration. At the conclusion, attendees receive an “HDBaseT Expert Certificate” and free power bank. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and is worth 1.5 AVIXA CTS RUs.

The second program is AV Over IP: Networking for AV Technical Certification, with Atlona. This course is designed for sales and business professionals who want to learn the basics about networked AV topics such as codecs, compression, data rates, basic networking terminology, and more. It is also appropriate for those in presales engineering or design. Content also includes review of the Atlona OmniStream product family. It runs from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is worth 2.5 AVIXA CTS RUs.

Epson will offer demonstrations of several new projectors, including the BrightLink Pro 2265U and will give away a new model to one attendee who visits the booth during the day.

The full lineup of fall tour exhibitors includes AKG, AMX, AOPEN, ATEN, Atlona, Avocor, Barco, BrightSign, BSS, BWG, C2G, Canon, Chief, Comprehensive Connectivity, Crestron, Crown, Da-Lite, DBX, Elo, Epson, Furman, Hisense, Hitachi, IAdea, AVIXA, JBL, Kramer, LG, Listen Technologies, NEC, Optoma, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Planar, Premier, QSC, Samsung, SecurityTronix, Sharp, Soundcraft, SunBriteDS, Tightrope Media TouchSystems, Tripplite, tvONE, Vaddio, ViewSonic and ZeeVee.