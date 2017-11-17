PureLink Celebrates 15 Years of AV Industry Innovation

- PureLink, manufacturer of 4K/UHD video connectivity systems and solutions, marked its 15th anniversary during the week of November 13. The company has grown from the vision of founder and CEO Minsoo Park into a global AV solutions provider. Headquartered in Ramsey, NJ, PureLink has a regional office in Atlanta, GA and R&D and manufacturing facilities in both Asia and the U.S. A network of authorized dealers and distributors offer its products throughout the world.
- Very early in its existence, PureLink helped Intel to expand HDMI’s core specifications to accommodate matrix switchers and extenders. The company has, over the years, contributed to advances in the pro AV market, including developing the world's first DVI-to-fiber cable, inventing the now-ubiquitous EDID global HD video transmission standard, and creating the world's first HDCP-compliant digital matrix switcher and largest digital modular cross-platform switching platform in the PM-256X (with a 256x256 chassis).
- Serving vertical markets including government and military organizations, as well as broadcast, healthcare, and house of worship markets, among others, PureLink has earned a reputation for meeting customers’ needs.
- "We have traditionally shined in the mission-critical government, medical, military, and security markets, offering advanced and specialized solutions customized for our end users’ specific needs," said Howard Schilling, PureLink's director of sales. "But delivering first-in-class technologies requires much more than just great products. We continue to be committed to transferring abundant knowledge to partners and end users alike through comprehensive training classes and technical support staff visits on a regular basis, our PureLink people making the difference every day.”
- "It gives me great pride to join PureLink's employees, clients, and partners, in celebrating our 15th anniversary," Park said. "We will continue to invest in our future by creating, evolving, and expanding our vision well into the next 15 years and beyond.”