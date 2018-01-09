PSAV Holding Company Acquires Hargrove

- A parent holding company of PSAV has acquired Hargrove, Inc., an experiential events and exhibitions production company. This acquisition brings Hargrove within the same family of companies as PSAV, a global provider of audiovisual and event experiences. The acquisition creates opportunities for PSAV and Hargrove to partner and refer business to each other to facilitate delivery of services that enhance their respective clients’ live event experiences.
- The acquisition brings together in one ownership group an experiential events and trade show company with one of the largest event experience providers in North America and Europe. It represents the ownership group’s entry into the global trade show market and accelerates its expansion into live experiential events. For Hargrove, the acquisition expands its scale, provides access to leading technology, a vast customer base, and a platform for international growth through its trusted partner relationship with PSAV.
- “The board and I are so pleased to be adding the incredibly talented folks at Hargrove, known for delivering large-scale, memorable experiences for more than seven decades, to the PSAV family,” said Mike McIlwain, president and CEO of PSAV and a board member of its parent holding company. “This transaction was driven by the board’s desire to create a network of companies that would be able to offer customers expanded production and exhibition market capabilities.”
- Hargrove, founded in 1946, is a full-service, creative and technical production company serving every segment of the live events market. The company has worked with some of the world’s most recognized corporations, associations, and government agencies. Hargrove has executed high-profile political events including every U.S. Presidential Inauguration since Harry Truman, major global summits, and innovative consumer product company brand activations. The company is based in Lanham, MD, in a 300,000-square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art fabrication shop. Hargrove will maintain its distinct brand, culture, and independence. Tim McGill will remain CEO and report to PSAV Holdings’ board of directors.
- “I could not be more excited to join the PSAV family, whose leadership shares our vision to create a world-class, global live events company,” McGill said. Carla Hargrove McGill, president of Hargrove, added, “We have been a family-run business since being founded by my grandfather and father. There are no better caretakers for their legacy and our extended family of employees who helped us build one of the greatest experiential production companies in the world, than the people within the PSAV family of companies.”