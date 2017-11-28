Middle Atlantic Team Members Earn CTS Certification

- After completing an AVIXA CTS Certified Technology Specialist prep course led by Legrand's technology evangelist Joseph Cornwall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Middle Atlantic Products reports 90 percent of its team members that have taken the AVIXA CTS exam passed successfully. This pass rate exceeds the 75 percent industry average, as reported by AVIXA. The internal three-day prep course is part of an effort from Middle Atlantic to have employees CTS-certified to ensure exceptional customer service.
- "AVIXA's CTS certification is a key indicator of the intense investment it takes to become a top-performing professional in the competitive AV industry," said Mike Baker, president of Middle Atlantic. "The results of this program have been beyond all our expectations. With Joe's vast technical knowledge and the dedication of our team members, we're well on our way to meeting our goal of having an entire company that has the certified expertise to support our customers and offer solutions that will deliver the experience and reliability that exceeds their expectations."
- Middle Atlantic was the first company within the Legrand organization to have access to the CTS prep course. From product managers to marketing and the field sales teams, the company has committed itself to gaining a comprehensive technical understanding of the AV application and the challenges facing customers. Becoming CTS certified verifies that each team member can create products that solve those challenges and enhance the overall AV system; provide education on AV best practices, solutions, and tips and tricks that meet AVIXA standards; and assist in designing an AV infrastructure to achieve the best performance.
- Over the last year, Legrand expanded the program, offering the course to internal employees, select stakeholders, and partners, including agencies and product representatives as well as rolling it out to professionals across the United States. Each class is held in a contemporary classroom, meeting the highest standards in AV design, with proper projection capabilities, video resolution, and sound reinforcement to enable success for students.