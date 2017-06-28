Legrand to Acquire Milestone AV Technologies

- Legrand, North and Central America today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Milestone AV Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of branded AV products such as Chief, Sanus, and Da-Lite, including flat panel mounting solutions, projector mounts, projection screens, PTZ cameras, equipment racks, and AV furniture for both the consumer and commercial AV markets. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including termination or expiration of the applicable waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.
- “Legrand is committed to serving the professionally installed AV industry, which is an attractive growth area driven by the advancement and expansion of video applications,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America. “The combination of Milestone’s display mounting, projection screen, and content capture technologies with Legrand’s strong offering in enclosures, power, furniture, connectivity, and cable management, will greatly enhance Legrand’s position in the industry—in both the commercial and consumer segments—and make us a more significant AV infrastructure supplier to our customers and channel partners.”
- Once the transaction closes, the plan is for Milestone and Legrand’s Middle Atlantic business to come together under the AV Division of Legrand. Both the Milestone product lines and Middle Atlantic product lines will continue to remain in the market place, establishing an offering that can be expanded to serve AV customers globally.
- “Legrand and Milestone are recognized for solving customer challenges with innovative products and delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone. “Bringing together Milestone and Middle Atlantic under Legrand will allow us to offer an expanded range of highly complementary AV brands to our customers while leveraging combined best practices to deliver continued innovation.”