Avocor, Zoom Partner on Turnkey Videoconferencing Solutions

- Collaboration display solution provider Avocor has partnered with Zoom Video Communications with the aim of providing customers with advanced videoconferencing solutions that work together out of the box. The collaboration kicks off with integration between Avocor and Zoom Rooms for Touch, Zoom’s software-based conference room solution that runs on large touch displays.
- “We know that customers want the best combination of solutions and to be able to simply walk in a room, start a meeting, and use those tools,” said Dana Corey, GM and VP of sales at Avocor. “With Zoom we are taking the guess work out of those decisions and creating solutions for both our reseller partners as well as end users, so every collaboration space is super easy to use, reliable, and intuitive.”
- The first integration of Zoom with Avocor is Zooms Rooms for Touch, an iteration of the Zoom Rooms software-based videoconference room system that runs on large touch displays. An alternative to inflexible legacy hardware room systems, it enables companies to set up DIY conference rooms across their entire organization. Zoom Rooms features wireless content sharing, high-quality video and audio conferencing with up to 500 interactive video participants, and integrations with popular calendaring systems.
- Because video conferencing involves both local and remote participants, adding an Avocor display enables a large central visual point in each physical room that integrates with the Zoom Rooms for Touch solution. Adding a large interactive display helps with collaboration whiteboarding accuracy as well as viewing detail and seeing non-verbal communication within the entire gallery view of participants.
- To simplify buying the solution, Avocor will provide bundles with Zoom’s software preinstalled, in various size, performance, and pricing options catered to fit each customer’s need, application, and budget, through their reseller channel and will look to attach other tools from partners that improve the experience.
- Beyond bundled solutions, Avocor and Zoom are also exploring creating proprietary solutions and applications to provide an advanced experience that integrates the sophistication of each system and enhances them being used together.
- Avocor plans to display the initial offering with Zoom at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam at booth 13-C110.
- “Zoom is focused on simplifying the customer experience,” said Oded Gal, head of product for Zoom. “Working with Avocor is a great way to do that. Our systems work incredibly well together and both have been designed to be both robust and easy to use. We want to further enhance the customer experience by taking guesswork out of the hardware and software selection and providing simple solutions to give the customer what they need right out of the box.”