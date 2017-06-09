AVI-SPL Appoints John Murphy Chief Operating Officer

- AVI-SPL has announced the company’s newest addition to its executive leadership team, chief operating officer (COO) John Murphy.
- Murphy brings nearly 20 years of operational leadership experience to AVI-SPL, most recently with real estate firm CBRE, as COO of the organization’s Global Workplace Solutions Division. At AVI-SPL, Murphy will call on his ability to develop and execute strategies and business models to create advantages for global clients and their new, innovative workplaces.
- “We could not have asked for a better fit than John to help lead our team, and serve our customers, in the time of digital workplace transformation,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “With his knowledge and understanding of the customer’s perspective, John will undoubtedly ensure that AVI-SPL continues to provide the best possible customer experience for our global client base.”
- Prior to CBRE, Murphy was group president of Johnson Controls’ Global Workplace Solutions Group, a multi-billion-dollar division offering services like facility and project management, as well as workplace strategy and consulting to improve business outcomes for organizations worldwide. Under Murphy’s leadership, the division became a premier provider of reliable, high-quality facility services, supporting more than 200 large enterprise clients in 50 countries to create a competitive advantage in their various work environments. For AVI-SPL, he will be assigned a similar task as the collaboration solutions provider continues to globally scale its operations to further enhance its high-quality delivery and service for enterprise organizations.
- “I’ve seen firsthand the increasing importance organizations place on creating world-class collaboration tools, data-visualization platforms, as well as a consistent user experience,” Murphy said. “With the ability to work with clients globally throughout their entire project lifecycle—from design, to installation, and continued support from the industry’s most innovative managed services offerings—AVI-SPL is uniquely positioned as the most capable partner to deliver these important collaboration needs. I am extremely excited about joining this special team as we work together with our customers to provide best-in-class solutions critical to their success.”
- A native of Chicago, Murphy is a graduate of Notre Dame and the Harvard Business School, where he received his MBA in general management.