Announcing Winners of SCN’s Stellar Service Awards 2017

A brighter display, a more flexible sound system—these are the things that make our work exciting.

But what good are these technological wonders if no one is around to help when they falter, or if we don’t know how to use them properly in the first place? These services play such a pivotal role in the success or failure of innovations, but nevertheless, often go unsung.

That’s the inspiration for our Stellar Service Awards: to recognize and honor the efforts that go on behind the bright lights of the trade shows to make this industry work.

Voting on nominees in eight categories has taken place over the past few weeks, and the votes have now been tallied. We are proud to announce the winning results and congratulate these exceptional service providers.

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Platinum: Atlona

Gold: Biamp

Silver: Extron

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

Platinum: Almo

Gold: Sound Productions

Silver: Yamaha

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Platinum: Middle Atlantic Products

Gold: Extron

Silver: AVAD

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

Platinum: Symetrix

Gold: Peerless-AV

Silver: Synnex

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

Platinum: Shure

Gold: Symetrix

Silver: ANC

The Storyteller that Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat (Best Content Creation)

Platinum: Almo

Gold: Extron

Your Design Co-pilot (Best Design Services)

Platinum: AVAD

Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

Platinum: D-Tools