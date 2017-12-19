Topics

AlltecPro Launches Operations, Names Vin Bruno President

By ()

AlltecPro Launches Operations, Names Vin Bruno President

Vin BrunoAlltecPro, a manufacturer and provider of consumer technology and professional audio-video products for commercial and residential applications, has formally launched its business operations. The company works with those integrating and installing technology in the corporate, education, construction, hospitality, entertainment, and home markets.

Vincent Bruno has been appointed president of the new company. Previously, Bruno was the CEO of CEDIA and the director of marketing for Crestron Electronics.