Extron's Latest Compact 4K/60 Matrix Switcher Is Now Available

Introducing the new Extron DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB. This compact 4x2 matrix switcher supports 10 Gbps data at the local USB-C host port and four-port hub, plus host switching and USB 2 data extension. It features USB-C and HDMI inputs, HDMI outputs, plus a DTP3 output for extending video, audio, data, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. Additional advanced capabilities include 100-watt USB-C charging, audio de-embedding, seamless transition effects, and logo keying. Loaded with these features and more, the DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB is built for collaboration, delivering fast and reliable AV switching in professional environments.

“Customers are increasingly looking for solutions that integrate USB switching and extension with video matrix capabilities,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB addresses this need with a compact design that supports both, along with features like 4K scaling and USB-C charging to meet the requirements of today’s presentation environments.”

The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB provides extensive USB data capabilities to support UC collaboration environments. Up to three 10Gbps USB hosts may be switched to share devices and connect to the local 4-port USB hub, which features two USB 10Gbps and two USB 2 High-Speed connections. The switcher can also access remote USB devices connected to a DTP3 R 331 receiver. This enables cameras, microphones, mice, and keyboards installed in the room to be available to any connected USB host.

Check out the Latest XTP Systems Expansion with 8K Fiber Switching and Extension

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron also released its new XTP II 8K Fiber Series. Four new products are now available:

These new boards leverage the 50 Gbps backplane of XTP II CrossPoint Series matrix switchers. The Extron XTP II 8K Fiber Series extends video, audio, bidirectional control, and 1 Gbps Ethernet over fiber optic cable. Each product is HDCP 2.3 compliant and supports HDMI 2.1 specification features that include data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. The XTP endpoints utilize two Extron technologies: EDID Minder and Key Minder. EDID Minder automatically manages EDID communication between sources and display devices. For signals with protected content, Key Minder authenticates and maintains continuous HDCP encryption between input and output devices. For optimal image quality, the XTP II CP 4o SF 8K output board incorporates the Extron Vector 4K scaling engine that is specifically designed with innovative image upscaling and downscaling. Loaded with these features, capabilities, and more, the XTP II 8K Fiber Series further complements the capabilities of XTP Systems.