The Future of Retail Through Immersive, Data-Driven Experiences Comes Alive at InfoComm 2026

InfoComm 2026 will spotlight the technologies redefining the modern retail experience, bringing together solutions that power digital signage, immersive environments, and personalized customer engagement. The event will showcase how AV innovation is helping retailers create more dynamic, personalized, and measurable in-store experiences.

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As retail continues to evolve, organizations are rethinking how physical spaces connect with digital platforms, using technology to deliver more engaging and responsive customer experiences. At InfoComm 2026, attendees will explore retailers’ new approach to the in-store experience, using AI, content, and connected systems to bridge physical and digital engagement.

That transformation comes to life in the Retail Experience (Booth C9425), a hands-on, connected store environment where attendees can explore how AV, data, and digital signage come together across the customer journey in real time. From first impression to final transaction, the experience demonstrates how integrated systems influence behavior, personalize engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes. The modern-day experience is powered by integrated solutions from Bluesound Professional, BrightSign, Poppulo, and Samsung.

“Retail environments are becoming more immersive, data-driven, and experience-focused,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm 2026 brings together the technologies and expertise that enable organizations to create meaningful, measurable connections with their audiences in physical spaces.”

The Retail Experience will showcase a fully integrated technology ecosystem—including digital signage, displays, content management, audio, analytics, and customer engagement tools — working together to deliver seamless, scalable retail solutions. Attendees will explore how modern environments connect brand storytelling, operational efficiency, and shopper engagement across every stage of the customer journey.

Digital Signage and AI-Powered Content

Digital signage will be a key area of focus for retail applications at InfoComm 2026, with education sessions exploring how AI is enhancing content strategies and improving engagement. Sessions will examine how organizations are using intelligent systems to deliver more relevant, responsive, and impactful messaging in public facing environments.

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Highlights include: AI-Powered Dynamic Content Strategies for Digital Signage; Designing for Impact: How Purpose Driven Content Transforms Digital Signage; and OptiSigns: Rethinking the Product Lifecycle with Agentic AI.

Attendees will gain insight into how digital signage is evolving from static displays to dynamic, data-driven platforms that can adapt in real time to audience behavior and environmental factors.

Immersive and Experiential Retail Environments

Beyond digital signage, InfoComm 2026 will showcase how immersive AV technologies are transforming physical environments into interactive, experiential spaces.



From large-scale displays to integrated audio, video, and control systems, these solutions enable brands to create environments that engage customers on a deeper level, blurring the lines between retail, entertainment, and live experience.

Vision Stage programming will further explore these trends, including “The Programmable Store: How AV Infrastructure is Powering Multi Modal Retail Experience Platforms,” featuring Ryan Miller, Director of Product for In-Store Global Media at Walmart.



On the show floor, attendees will experience how these technologies come together in real-world applications, demonstrating how AV is enabling more engaging, memorable, and branded environments.

Attendees can also participate in the Future Retail show floor tour, a curated experience highlighting the latest innovations in digital signage and in-store technology. Designed for those exploring the evolving retail landscape, the tour will guide participants through advanced displays, interactive solutions, and content strategies—offering practical insight into how brands are applying these technologies to solve real-world challenges and elevate the in-store experience.

AI-Driven Insights and Integrated Systems

AI-powered technologies on display will highlight how retailers and brands can better understand and respond to customer behavior. Intelligent cameras, automated systems, and data-driven platforms are enabling organizations to gain deeper insights into how spaces are used and how audiences engage with content.

In addition, integrated AV over IP and enterprise systems will demonstrate how organizations can connect physical and digital experiences, creating more cohesive, scalable environments that support both operational efficiency and customer engagement.

How Innovation Shows Up in the Real World

InfoComm 2026 will provide a comprehensive look at how these technologies are being applied in real-world environments, offering practical insights into how organizations can design, deploy, and optimize AV solutions to support evolving customer expectations.

While not limited to a single vertical, the technologies on display across digital signage, AI, and immersive environments reflect the growing role of AV in shaping the future of retail and customer experience.